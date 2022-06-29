Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Indigo To Operate Additional Flights On Three Routes From July 1

IndiGo has been witnessing high demand on Delhi-Leh route and with this new service, we will have three daily flights from Delhi to Leh, he noted. 

IndiGo will operate additional flights due to increased demand. File Photo

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 4:14 pm

IndiGo on Wednesday said it will operate additional flights on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes from July 1 onwards due to increased demand.

"We are pleased to strengthen our network by adding frequencies on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes, catering to increased demand for travel to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said in a statement.  

"We are getting a good response to our Lucknow- Pantnagar flight and with the increase in frequency, this flight would now operate five days a week," he mentioned.

(With PTI inputs)

