Indian Hotels Company Pays Tribute to Indian Armed Forces With Special Offer

Offers are valid for both residential and non-residential guests across IHCL properties

Representative image: A Republic Day procession in Delhi - Shutterstock

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 9:36 am

This Republic Day, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has decided to pay tribute to the Armed Forces with a host of discounts across stays, dining and select services at their various branded properties. The special ‘Armed Forces Freedom Offer’ will be available across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger hotels, subject to terms and conditions.

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the company opened its first hotel – The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. Since then, the brand has been witness to India’s struggle for independence and emergence as a Republic; hosting legends of the freedom movement. It was from the steps of The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, that Lord Louis Mountbatten – India’s last Viceroy and first Governor General – delivered his farewell address.

The Armed Forces Freedom Offer can be availed by residential and non-residential guests. Residential guests can avail of select discounts on stay, dining, salon and spa services across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger hotels for stays until March 31, 2022. Non-residential guests can enjoy discounts on dining and takeaway at select restaurants and salon and spa services at Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta hotels till March 31, 2022.

For more details and booking, write to reservations@ihcltata.com.

