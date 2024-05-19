In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero

Village meeting hall with portrait of B R Ambedkar, Rottigod Village, Dharwad district, Karnataka.
Sitting BJP MP and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi's campaigning in rural Dharwad, Karnataka
Congress campaign rally in the old city of Hubli, with the Dargah Fateh Ali Shah in the background
In this file photo Protestors affiliated with various Hindu organizations wave flags and shout slogans during a demonstration against the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on June 29, 2022 in Bengaluru. The beheading of Kanhaiya Lal, 48, a tailor in the western Indian city of Udaipur by two Muslim men in retaliation for his support of controversial remarks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Nupur Sharma on the Prophet Muhammad, has sparked religious tension with suspension of internet services and the barring of large gatherings on the streets of the desert city.
CPI(M) Protest against Prajwal Revanna.
In this file photo Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna after attending the first budget session of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Parliament House, on June 26, 2019 in New Delhi.
Sitting BJP MP and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi with a Hindu Seer at Mutt in rural Dharwadi, Karnataka during his campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Narendra Modi rally
A dalit boy wearing a locket depicting B R Ambedkar at Honnapur village, Dharwad.
A farmer at Honnapur, Dharwad
Rottigod village, Dharwad district, Karnataka