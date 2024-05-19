National

In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero

This election season, Karnataka is a cauldron of heated political contests, with a spectrum of issues making the state one where both the INDIA and the NDA look to gain significant political advantage. From marginalised residents of Rottigawad fighting lack of basic amenities and facing discrimination by the Lingayat residents of the village, to the people rising in protest against Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse allegations, to the nucleus of Hubballi-Dharwad, where religious polarisation stands once again at the forefront, Karnataka is home to numerous electoral questions and eye-opening realities that continue to plague the very grassroots.