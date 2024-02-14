In 2024 Interim Budget, Allocation For Minorities Neglected Again?

The major reason behind the decline in the allocation of MoMA has been discontinuation of several schemes/institutions such as Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority students, Interest subsidy on educational loans for overseas students, Free coaching Schemes, limiting coverage of the Pre Matric Scholarship for classes 9-10, closing the Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF)/Begum Hazrat Mahal Scholarship Scheme, and the Scheme for Madrasas and Minorities. There has also been a decline in allocations for many major schemes, such as Merit Cum Means, Pre Matric Scheme, Free Coaching and allied schemes, Education Scheme for Madrasas and Minorities, and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK). The decline in the central share in the Education Scheme for Madrasas and Minorities, and subsequent discontinuation of the scheme has affected the education of children in Madrasas due to non-payment of honoraria to more than 30,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh for many years. The scheme aimed to provide financial assistance to introduce modern subjects in Madrasas, support teachers’ training, and augment school infrastructure in minority institutions to improve the quality of education of poor students.

In the last Budget, a new scheme called PM VIKAS was announced for the skilling, entrepreneurship and leadership of minorities. The new scheme, with an allocation of Rs 540 crore in 2023-24, sought to benefit approximately 9 lakh candidates by 2025-26. However, its budgetary allocation has been reduced to Rs 325.86 crore in 2023-24 (RE) and Rs 500 crore in 2024-25 (BE). Despite the large geographical coverage of PMJVK, it has only a marginal increase in allocation in this year’s budget (Rs 910.9 crore) from last year (Rs 600 crore), and reduction of the budget to Rs 500 crore at the RE level is going to impact the scheme in achieving its objectives. The objective of the PMJVK is to develop socio-economic infrastructure and basic amenities in identified Minority Concentration Areas to improve the quality of life of people in these areas and reduce imbalances as compared to the national average.