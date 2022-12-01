Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Hindus As A Community Do Not Indulge In Rioting As They Do Not Believe In Jihad: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Home National

Hindus As A Community Do Not Indulge In Rioting As They Do Not Believe In Jihad: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma went on to say that in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, there is 'evidence' of love jihad. He opined that 'For any Left-leaning person, it is a communal remark. But I said this in a national sentiment.'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 9:11 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Hindu community is peace leaving and Hindus generally do not contribute to rioting. 

"Hindus are peace-loving. They do not indulge in rioting. Hindus as a community do not even believe in jihad. The Hindu community will never indulge in rioting," he said in an interview with NDTV

His comments are construed as a brazen admission of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's view on who propagates communal violence in the country. 

On Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala case

Sarma went on to say that in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, there is 'evidence' of love jihad. "I see it (ignoring love jihad) as a politics of appeasement by some. It is a concern for security of women. There is evidence of love jihad. Even in Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test, it is said that he revealed his actions will take him to jannat. There are reports on it," he said. 

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing groups and activists to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

The Delhi Police have arrested Walkar's live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing her. Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walkar in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the national capital over several days past midnight.

Sarma backed the love jihad angle in the case, and opined that "For any Left-leaning person, it is a communal remark. But I said this in a national sentiment," NDTV reported. 

'Will replicate post 2002 Gujarat in Assam'

When asked to comment on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on teaching "a lesson" to rioters in 2002, Sarma said that ""Post-2002, the Gujarat government took a series of actions to ensure peace in the state since then. There has been lasting peace in Gujarat. No curfews happen now."

Related stories

Interfaith Wedding Function Cancelled After Suresh Chavhanke Links It With Shraddha Walkar Murder, Calls It 'Jihad'

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Maha BJP MLA Urges Delhi Cops To Probe 'Love Jihad' Angle

PM Modi Gets Clean Chit From SC In 2002 Gujarat Riots Case: A Timeline Of Events

"There has been peace since 2002 in Gujarat because of what the Gujarat government has done. Action has been taken against rioters. I have to ensure that there is peace in Assam too," he said.

Sarma reiterated that "Hindus normally don't contribute to riots," as per reports on NDTV. 

Tags

National Himanta Biswas Sarma Assam CM Assam Gujarat: Riots 2002 `Love Jihad' Conspiracy Love Jihad Shraddha Walkar Murder Case Riots Hindutva BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’