Gujarat Logs 777 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Gujarat on Saturday reported 777 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, raising the tally to 12,42,087 and the death toll to 10,954, the state health department said. With 626 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Gujarat went up to 12,26,501, leaving the state with 4,632 active cases, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest 311 cases, Surat 113, Mehsana 44, and Vadodara 53 cases, among others. The lone Covid-19 fatality was reported in Rajkot. With 1.79 lakh more people receiving jabs against Covid-19, the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 11.24 crore.

The number of active cases in the Dadra Nagar Haveli district in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to six with one infection reported on Saturday.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,42,087, new cases 777, death toll 10,954, discharged 12,26,501, active cases 4,632, people tested so far - figures not released.

