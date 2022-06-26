Goa Reports 112 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 78 Recoveries

Goa on Sunday reported 112 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally in the state to 2,48,041 and toll to 3,835, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 78 to touch 2,43,278, leaving the state with an active tally of 928, he said.

With 950 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 19,76,222, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,48,041, New cases 112, Death toll 3,835, Discharged 2,43,278, Active cases 928, Samples tested to date 19,76,222.

