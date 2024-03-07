Farmers' Group To Protest Outside Noida Police Commissioner's Office On Thursday

A group of farmers has called for holding a demonstration outside the police commissioner's office in Noida on Thursday over the non-withdrawal of police cases against them during a protest against local authorities.

The Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, which led a major protest between December 2023 and February 2024 against the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Dadri, has asked its supporters to gather outside the police commissioner's office in Sector 108 on Thursday.

"What does the police want to prove by filing a charge sheet against the protesting farmers in relation to the FIRs lodged between 2021 and 2024 over protests against the authorities and the NTPC," the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) asked.

BKP president Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa' said the farmers are fighting for their rights and an agreement was reached recently to end the protest on an assurance that the cases against the farmers would be withdrawn.