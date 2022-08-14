Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'War Rooms' To Be Set Up In Lucknow To Curb Cheating In Examination Halls

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay has announced the setting up of a war room in Lucknow in order to abate the practice of copying during exams.

Examination centers in Lucknow will soon be connected to a war room to facilitate fair conduct of exams. (Representative image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 12:14 pm

A war room will soon be set up in Lucknow to curb the menace of copying in exams, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Saturday.

 "All the examination centers will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in the examination," Upadhyay said. He also said the condition of lecturers in self-financing colleges is miserable as they are not getting adequate pay.

Related stories

National Education Policy To Be Implemented In J&K From April

Karnataka Becomes First State To Implement National Education Policy

 To overcome the anomaly, a meeting of representatives of lecturers and management committees would be called in September in Lucknow, Upadhyaya added.

 He said the new National Education Policy will change the education scenario since it blends ancient Indian culture with modern developments in education. 

Tags

National Yogendra Upadhyay War Room Lucknow National Education Policy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Told PM Modi About India

What Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Told PM Modi About India

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live