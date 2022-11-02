Ela Bhatt Passes Away: The Renowned Social Activist Who Helped Hundreds Of Women With Microloans

Renowned women’s rights activist and Padma Bhushan recipient Ela Bhatt passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments.

The founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), Bhatt was 89 years old.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt. Elaben Bhatt, a pioneer in advocating for women workers' rights, we strive to carry her legacy forward,” SEWA Bharat tweeted.





It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt. #ElabenBhatt



A pioneer in advocating for women workers' rights, we strive to carry her legacy forward.#ElaBhatt #RIP pic.twitter.com/HaLHowwniF — SEWA Bharat (@SEWABharat) November 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled her death.

"Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," Modi tweeted in Gujarati.





ઇલાબેન ભટ્ટના અવસાનથી દુઃખ થયું. મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ, સમાજ સેવા અને યુવાનોમાં શિક્ષણને આગળ વધારવા માટેના પ્રયાસો માટે તેઓને દીર્ઘકાળ સુધી યાદ રાખવામાં આવશે. તેમના પરિવારજનો તથા પ્રશંસકો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના. ૐ શાંતિ…॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

Expressing grief over the death of Ela Bhatt, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil said, “The news of the death of Padma Bhushan Elaben Bhatt was Painful. Elaben Bhatt remained a lifelong activist for the upliftment of women, and her services to make women self-reliant will always be an inspiration. I pray that God may grant peace to his departed soul."

Who was Ela Bhatt?

Born on September 7, 1933, in Ahmedabad, Elaben Bhatt was the daughter of a lawyer, Sumantrai Bhatt, while her mother Vanalila Vyas was active in the women's movement and was the secretary of the All India Women’s Conference founded by Kamladevi Chattopadhyay.

After graduating with a law degree, she joined the legal department of the Textile Labour Association (TLA) in Ahmedabad in 1955.

In 1972, she founded SEWA, an organisation of poor, self-employed women workers, and served as the general secretary here from 1972 to 1996.

She was one of the founders of Women's World Banking in 1979 with Esther Ocloo and Michaela Walsh, and served as its chair from 1980 to 1998.

She also served as a Rajya Sabha MP and an adviser to the World Bank.

In 2007, she joined Elders, a group of world leaders led by Nelson Mandela, to promote human rights.

She was the chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith from March 7, 2015, to October 19, 2022.

Bhatt was greatly influenced by the Gandhian philosophy and school of thought. The same came down from her grandfather, who had joined Mahatma Gandhi in his Satyagrah movement to protest the British’s ban on Indians producing salt.

Bhatt was known as a ‘Gentle Revolutionary”, who helped hundreds of women financially by providing microloans.

Recognition and awards

A lawyer by training, Bhatt was a part of the international labour, cooperative, women, and micro-finance movements and won several national and international awards.

Ela Bhatt was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1985, and the Padma Bhushan in 1986. She was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1977 and the Right Livelihood Award in 1984.

In 2013, NDTV recognised him as one of the 25 greatest living Indians.



(with PTI inputs)