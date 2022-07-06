Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Dhami Asks Kanwariyas To Plant Saplings

Before the Kanwariyas return after collecting water of the holy Ganga in Haridwar, they should plant a sapling each in the state in the name of Lord Shiva, Dhami said.

Kanwariyas coming to Uttarakhand to plant one sapling each in the state.           Twitter

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 10:38 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday appealed to Kanwariyas coming to Uttarakhand to plant one sapling each in the state.          

The ban on the Kanwar Yatra imposed after the outbreak of covid has been lifted after two years. The yatra begins on July 14.            

Before the Kanwariyas return after collecting water of the holy Ganga in Haridwar, they should plant a sapling each in the state in the name of Lord Shiva, Dhami said.            

The chief minister asked officials to identify land for the purpose and prepare a plan to protect the plants. The state is expected to receive  around four crore devotees this year.            

Dhami asked officials to develop an application which connects the name of the Kanwariya with the sapling he plants.

(With PTI inputs)

