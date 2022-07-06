Dhami Asks Kanwariyas To Plant Saplings

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday appealed to Kanwariyas coming to Uttarakhand to plant one sapling each in the state.

The ban on the Kanwar Yatra imposed after the outbreak of covid has been lifted after two years. The yatra begins on July 14.

Before the Kanwariyas return after collecting water of the holy Ganga in Haridwar, they should plant a sapling each in the state in the name of Lord Shiva, Dhami said.

The chief minister asked officials to identify land for the purpose and prepare a plan to protect the plants. The state is expected to receive around four crore devotees this year.

Dhami asked officials to develop an application which connects the name of the Kanwariya with the sapling he plants.

(With PTI inputs)