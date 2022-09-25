Devi Lal Contributed Significantly To Building Modern Haryana: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday paid tributes to former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal on the occasion of his 109th birth anniversary, saying he contributed significantly to building modern Haryana.

Devi Lal was born on this day in 1914. Chaudhary Devi Lal dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers and labourers and contributed significantly to building modern Haryana, an official statement quoted Khattar as saying.

He always strived to uplift the poor and deprived classes, the chief minister said.

"Everyone should draw inspiration from his principles and life. This will be a real tribute to him," Khattar said.

-With PTI Input