Delhi Norms: Fine For Not Wearing Mask Revoked , Covid Care Centres To Be Dismantled; All You Need To Know

Considering the significant decline in number of daily Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday revoked the fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi.

In April, a penalty of rupees five hundred for not wearing mask in public was reimposed by the city authorities due to rising Covid cases.

The decision to withdraw the penalty rule was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). A formal order has also been issued in this regard.

The meeting, chaired by LG V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance, summarily agreed that though wearing of masks was useful in maintaining a COVID-appropriate behaviour, the order of compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30.

The DDMA also agreed that the fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places will stand withdrawn after September 30, it added.

Delhi to dismantle last 3 Covid care centres as cases decline

The DDMA also gave its nod to dismantle the Covid care centres erected on the properties of Radha Soami Satsang, Chhattarpur, Swan Kirpal, Burari, and Sant Nirankari, Burari and vacate their land.

It was also decided that the medical equipment would be transferred to the hospitals where it was needed.

There were 11 Covid care centres established in the national capital due to a spike in cases.

Out of these, one was run by the central government and the rest by the Delhi government. All but three centres were dismantled as the cases declined.

Delhi LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have given their nod to handing over of land to the concerned organisations but stressed that a proper inventory be worked out regarding the equipment, said the minutes.

In view of the festivals ahead, LG V K Saxenasaid there is a need for a continued and strict vigil.

This will be a critical period as people may ignore Covid-appropriate behaviour during festivals, he said.

“It is important to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and to create a mass awareness among the people to follow the same,” he said, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Saxena also said that a proper plan for safe storage of equipment should be prepared, according to the minutes.

(With PTI Inputs)