Delhi-NCR Rains: Gurugram Issues WFH Advisory To Private Offices, Order Schools To Remain Shut

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an advisory, said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion.

Rain in New Delhi
Rain in New Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 11:07 am

The district administration here has ordered all private offices to work from home on Friday amid heavy rains. 

The advisory stated, “In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion.”

“Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies,” it read.

Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav on twitter said, “Gurugram District Administration has issued advisory for all corporate companies, private institutions to allow their employees to work from home in larger public interest,”

While the rain continued, vehicular movement was smooth in Gurugram. Traffic jams were reported in some areas in the morning due to waterlogging. The traffic police have been put on duty to manage the traffic situation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told More

