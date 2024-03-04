Rs 1,000 Every Month For Women Above 18 In Delhi Govt's FY25 Budget

The Delhi government on Monday presented its budget for the financial year 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore and announced that women aged 18 and above will get Rs 1,000 per month under the 'Mukhyamamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.
Last year, the Delhi government had allocated Rs 78,800 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and announced nine schemes as part of the G20 preparations. The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year.
Presenting the budget for the first time after taking charge of the finance department last year, Atishi, in her speech, remembered arrested Manish Sisodia, former education minister, and Satyendar Jain, former health minister, for their roles in shaping the education and health models in the national capital.
"This is a moment of pride that the Kejriwal government is presenting its tenth budget today. I am not just presenting the tenth budget but a picture of changing Delhi. Kejriwal came as a ray of hope. We are all inspired by Ram Rajya. We are working hard towards realising the dream of Ram Rajya," she said.
Rs 1,000 To Women Above 18
The government announced an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25. Under this scheme, woman above 18 years of age will get Rs 1,000 per month, she said.
For a woman to become eligible under the scheme, she should be a Delhi voter, should not be availing benefits under any other government scheme and should not be an income taxpayer, she said.
According to the final electoral roll of Delhi published in January this year, there are 67,30,371 female voters in the national capital.
Atishi announced an allocation of Rs 664 crore for all nutrition-related schemes. In 2014-15, the budget for law and justice was Rs 760 crore, she said. "I am delighted to share that by 2024-25, it has increased by nearly four-fold to reach Rs 3,098 crore," she said.
Allocation For Health Sector
The Delhi government announced a budget of Rs 8,685 crore for the health sector with Rs 6,215 crore being proposed for hospitals to maintain good facilities.
"Under the Delhi government, there are 38 hospitals where treatment is provided free of cost to more than 81,000 OPD patients daily and 65,806 IPD patients monthly," she said.
OPD stands for out-patient department, while in-patients department is referred as IPD. There are 530 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi currently, where every day, 64,000 people receive free medicines, tests, and treatment.
So far, Mohalla Clinics have conducted more than seven crore OPD visits, Atishi said. 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme has saved the lives of 22,000 people, she shared.
The minister also announced a budget outlay of Rs 6,216 crore for various schemes under the Social Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department.
