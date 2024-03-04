Rs 1,000 Every Month For Women Above 18 In Delhi Govt's FY25 Budget

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha to present the State Budget 2024-25, in Delhi, Monday, March 4, 2024. Photo: PTI

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha to present the State Budget 2024-25, in Delhi, Monday, March 4, 2024. Photo: PTI