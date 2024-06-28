National

Delhi Weather: BJP Councillor Rows Boat On Waterlogged Road, Slams AAP-Led Govt Over Mismanagement | WATCH

Demonstrating the flaws in the Aam Admi Party's administration, Mr Negi highlighted how bad the flooding was in the locality. '...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar is submerged', said the BJP leader, as quoted by ANI.