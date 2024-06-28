Delhi Weather: BJP Councillor Rows Boat On Waterlogged Road, Slams AAP-Led Govt Over Mismanagement | WATCH

As incessant heavy rainfall left several parts of the national capital submerged this morning, Delhi BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable boat on a flooded street. When asked about his act, the councillor said, the situation depicted "collapsing" infrastructure.
Demonstrating flaws in the Aam Admi Party's administration, Mr Negi highlighted how bad the flooding was in the locality.
"...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar is submerged," said the BJP leader, as quoted by ANI.
Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of Friday. Visuals making rounds on social media have shown parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad facing traffic snarls and waterlogged roads due to incessant rainfall. It has been reported that the Safdarjung weather station today recorded 153.7mm of rainfall which began around 3 am.
Taking it to the microblogging site X, Delhi traffic police has shared several inputs on the areas affected by waterlogging and traffic congestion.
According to Delhi traffic police, areas including Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Aurobindo Marg towards AIIMS and W-Point Tilak Bridge road are heavily affected due to waterlogging.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that due to heavy rains, entry/exit has been closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station. "Shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport has been suspended. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC said.