Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DDA To Start Upgrading Drainage System To Prevent Flooding Of IGI Airport Runways, Terminals

The work, however, failed to take off due to the pending permission by the Environment department. The DDA, after approval of Delhi LG VK Saxena, moved a writ petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the Environment department for permission to translocate trees.

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, New Delhi.
DDA will prevent incidents of flooding at IGI Airport PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 10:15 pm

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to start work on upgrading and enhancing the drainage system that will prevent incidents of flooding of runways and terminals at the IGI Airport and nearby areas in Dwarka, officials said on Thursday.

The work was withheld for two years due to pending clearance by the Environment department of the Delhi government, the officials said. Tenders for the work amounting to Rs 69.72 crore were awarded by the DDA in February 2020.

After undertaking a survey and other ground exercises, the DDA moved for permission of tree translocation and related afforestation on November 11, 2020, the officials said.

The work, however, failed to take off due to the pending permission by the Environment department. The DDA, after approval of Delhi LG VK Saxena, moved a writ petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the Environment department for permission to translocate trees.

"After a favourable judgement by the court earlier this year and constant pursuance of the matter by the LG, the permission was finally granted in August this year," an official said.

The LG, who is also chairman of the DDA, visited the location on November 8, instructed the officials for completion of the drainage works that requires modifications in the storm-water drain at Sector-8, Dwarka, in a mission mode, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Flight From Moscow Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Receiving Bomb Threat, IGI Airport Put On Alert

Couple Arrested With 45 Pistols At Delhi's IGI Airport

Gujarat Family With Fake Visa To Canada Held At IGI Airport

Tags

National DDA Upgrading Drainage System Prevent Flooding IGI Airport Runways Terminals Translocate Trees Environment Department
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches