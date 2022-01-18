Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Tripura logs record 1,385 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities

Tripura registered its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 1,385 more people tested positive for the infection

COVID-19: Tripura logs record 1,385 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities
- PTI

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 9:19 pm

Tripura registered its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 1,385 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Four more patients have succumbed to the infection, taking the state's toll in the last four days to 12.

 West district registered the highest number of new cases at 610, followed by 145 in Unakoti, it said. The positivity rate stood at 14.86 per cent as 9,321 samples were tested, it added.

A total of 492 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. "We are sorry to note that COVID appropriate behaviour protocol is often ignored in public places. If people don't respect the guidelines, the situation will turn worse by next month," COVID surveillance officer Deep Debbarma told reporters.

Meanwhile, due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the state government increased the night curfew duration by one hour to 8 PM to 5 AM from the previous 9 PM to 5 AM, state Information Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Tripura COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Europe narrows hunt for next astronauts, eyes crewed flights

Europe narrows hunt for next astronauts, eyes crewed flights

Samaj Electoral Trust gave Rs 2 crore to JD(U), Rs 1 crore to BJP in Bihar in FY 2020-21

Mumbai: Pavement dweller held for killing man in inebriated state

COVID-19: 8 deaths, 8,388 fresh cases in Haryana

Elections 2022: IMC Chief Tauqeer Raza Khan Lends Support To Congress In Five States

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed