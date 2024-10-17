Southern states have been reeling under heavy rains for the past few days, with Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Karnataka's Bengaluru being among the worst-hit cities along with several other areas. The intense rain in parts of south India, particularly Tamil Nadu, is due to the northeast Monsoon that set in on Tuesday and was intensified due to a well marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal that turned into a depression in the evening that day and was expected to cross coast near Chennai on October 17 morning, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Rains subsided on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, a day after intermittent, widespread rains lashed Chennai and other parts of the state, bringing residential neighbourhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services.
The Tamil Nadu government had announced closure of government schools, colleges and offices for October 16 in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts.
October 17 Weather Updates
Rains Subside In Chennai: Rains ceased on Wednesday in most parts of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai, bringing respite to people, while Chief Minister MK Stalin said water stagnation has been cleared in most places. The regional meteorological centre said in a bulletin issued at 8:30 pm on October 16 that the depression over Bay of Bengal is about 190 km east-southeast of Chennai, 250 km from Puducherry and 270 km away from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.
Depression To Cross TN-South AP Coast On Oct 17: The above-mentioned depression is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to north of Chennai on October 17 early morning, the RMC said, adding that thereafter, it is very likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Thursday forenoon, over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Forecast: According to IMD's bulletin, Tamil Nadu was under red alert on October 16 and was put under an orange alert on October 17. Light to moderate rainfall over most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places was predicted over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry October 16 and isolated heavy to very heavy rain over north interior Tamil Nadu on October 17. Light to moderate rainfall over most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places was expected over south Tamil Nadu during October 16 and 17.
Bengaluru Rains: Rains lashed Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday keeping the civic body and traffic personnel on their toes clearing stagnant waters and vehicular congestion from the city's affected areas. Schools in Bengaluru Urban district remained shut on Wednesday, while many information technology, biotechnology and private companies permitted their employees to work from home, officials said. Videos of waterlogged roads inside Manyata Tech Park, which houses several major tech companies, went viral on social media. One such purported video showed the cascade of water flowing down from a wall like a waterfall from the premises of the tech park. Rain also wiped out play on day one of the opening Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Karnataka Rain Forecast: IMD has forecast very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18. Overcast conditions are likely to continue in the city over the next three to four days. The IMD had forecast isolated heavy rain over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts on Thursday.
Kerala Rains: Intermittent rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday amid an orange alert. In view of the heavy rain warning, the state disaster management authority urged people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to be on vigil and move to safer places as per the direction of the authorities. IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala during October and 17.