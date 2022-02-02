Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Budget 2022: What Is Digital Rupee Or CBCD?

The CBCD is a legal tender issued by a central bank and it is the digital form of the Indian rupee. Here's all you need to know.

Budget 2022: What Is Digital Rupee Or CBCD?
Digital rupee (representative image) | Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 12:23 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the digital rupee will be introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2022 to boost the Indian economy while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23. "Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is, therefore, proposed to introduce Digital Rupee, using blockchain and other technologies, to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23,” said Sitharaman.

What is a Digital Rupee or CBCD?

The CBCD is a legal tender issued by a central bank and it is the digital form of the Indian rupee. Since it is the digital form of fiat currency, it is thus, exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. The RBI will launch the CBCD in the upcoming financial year and will be backed by blockchain technology.

What is the use of CBCD?

Like the digital form of payment, the CBCD will bring along with it, several advantages of not having the physical notes. CBCD cannot be torn or physically damaged or lost. The lifeline of a digital form of currency will thus be indefinite as compared to notes. On the other hand, CBCD will also save the government the cost of printing the notes and with digital currencies, it would be accessed more in the remote areas.

Related stories

Union Budget 2022-23: BJP, JJP Hail It; Cong, INLD Slam It

Union Budget Embodiment Of PM's Promises To Fulfil People's Aspiration: Tripura CM

Budget Has Nothing To Offer For Middle Class, Farmers; 'Extremely Negative' For Delhi, Says AAP

Like cryptocurrencies, the CBCD will also be regulated by a central body, mitigating the volatility risk associated with other such digital currencies like Bitcoin. 

Other known facts about CBCD

Following Sithraman’s budget presentation, the RBI will likely detail how the Digital Rupee will be transacted, via a formal announcement. Earlier there have been several models proposed by technology experts and evangelists on how Digital Rupee could be transacted. One chief difference will be that a Digital Rupee transaction will be instantaneous as opposed to the current digital payment experience.

According to several reports, the goal of Digital Rupee is to provide users with convenience and security of digital as well as the regulated, reserve-backed circulation of the traditional banking system.

The demand for CBCD is widespread across countries, however only a few have progressed with it so far.  According to RBI website, “A 2021 BIS survey of central banks found that 86% were actively researching the potential for CBDCs, 60% were experimenting with the technology and 14% were deploying pilot projects. Why this sudden interest? The adoption of CBDC has been justified for the following reasons:-

1. Central banks, faced with dwindling usage of paper currency, seek to popularize a more acceptable electronic form of currency (like Sweden);
2. Jurisdictions with significant physical cash usage seeking to make issuance more efficient (like Denmark, Germany, or Japan or even the US);
3. Central banks seek to meet the public’s need for digital currencies, manifested in the increasing use of private virtual currencies, and thereby avoid the more damaging consequences of such private currencies.”

Tags

National Union Budget 2022 Bitcoin / Digital Currency Digital Rupee Nirmala Sitharaman Digital Payments /Digital Banking
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

KCR Hits Out At Modi Govt, Describes Union Budget As 'Golmaal Budget'

KCR Hits Out At Modi Govt, Describes Union Budget As 'Golmaal Budget'

Punjab Polls: 931 Candidates File Nominations On Last Day

SP’s ‘Itra Wale Mitra’ Gobbled Up UP’s All Developmental Funds: CM

Union Budget 2022-23: BJP, JJP Hail It; Cong, INLD Slam It

Union Budget Embodiment Of PM's Promises To Fulfil People's Aspiration: Tripura CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis