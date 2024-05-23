Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram, Sri Venkateswara College Receive Bomb Threat Calls

Two Delhi University colleges, Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, received bomb threats on Thursday, May 23. According to the media reports, Delhi Fire Service confirmed that fire tenders and Delhi Police officials were sent to the scene after the colleges, located in the capital city, were targeted with threatening calls.
“The principal of the college received a message about a bomb in the afternoon. She instructed us to make rounds and keep an eye on the surroundings. Police and bomb disposal squad reached the college and conducted search operations, but nothing was found from the premises," security guard of Lady Shri Ram College Prem Sagar Pandit told news agency PTI.
This incident comes days after a bomb scare at the North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Wednesday. The threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough investigation found no suspicious items.
The past few weeks have seen a surge in bomb threats across various establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals. The series of incidents started on April 30 when Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat, followed by over 150 schools being targeted by threats from a Russia-based mailing service on May 1.
On May 21, Delhi Police officials had said that the bomb threat emails received by around 150 schools in Delhi-NCR early this month are suspected to have been sent from Hungary's capital Budapest. The police are investigating the IP address used to send the emails, besides the sender and origin of the mail to decipher the conspiracy and motive behind the bomb hoax.