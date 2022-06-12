Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BMW Car Catches Fire On Lucknow-Varanasi Highway

A defected BMW car caught fire on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway.

BMW Car Catches Fire On Lucknow-Varanasi Highway

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 11:36 pm

Sultanpur, Jun 12 (PTI) A moving BMW car suddenly caught fire on Lucknow-Varanasi highway, forcing the driver to jump out of it to save his life, police said on Sunday. 


According to eyewitnesses, the incident had taken at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. 


Some local residents placed barricades on the road to signal other vehicles passing through about the burning car. 


Fire tenders were called to put out the blaze, police said.


Mohammad Irfan, the man driving the car, said that he had come to Lucknow Saturday morning to get his car serviced, and was returning to Varanasi after getting it done. 


Suddenly, the engine of the car got locked, and before he could understand anything, smoke started coming out from the car and it caught fire, the Ghazipur resident said, according to police.


Bandhua Kala Station SO Ravindra Singh said that the incident occurred near the police training school. 

Tags

National Lucknow Varanasi Highway Ghazipur Resident Bandhua Kala Station Police Training School SO Ravindra Singh Barricades
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live