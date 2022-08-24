Welcoming Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case With Garlands Defamed Hinduism: Ex-Bombay HC Judge Who Convicted Them

Retired Bombay High Court Judge, UD Salvi, on Tuesday said that the 11 convicts, who were remitted in the Bilkis Bano rape case, should not have been released. Salvi, who convicted them 14 years ago, criticised the welcoming celebration of the men with sweets and garlands that "defamed" Hinduism, according to a report by NDTV.

Speaking to NDTV, Salvi noted that while releasing them was in the power of the state, felicitating them was absolutely incorrect. He lashed out at a recent remark by a BJP MLA who claimed that 'Brahmin men (the convicts) are of good sanskar'. "Whoever took this decision, should reconsider this, that's all I can say."

Commenting on the remission procedure, Salvi noted that the state government did not consult him under whom the case was heard. He further noted that when cases are transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the state government ought to seek advice from the central government.

"Did they do that? I have no idea. If they did, what did the central government say?" he said.



Speaking on the committee that released the men, Fadnavis said the political nature of the body did not matter, they "have to be human first".

While considering remission, the authoritative body must also take into consideration the safety of the victim and their family. "I don't think so that has been done," he told NDTV, adding, "The convicts who were released, did they even plead guilty or even apologise? These people accepted the garlands and welcome given to them. It doesn't seem they know what they did and they feel guilty about it."

'It was wrong': Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that it was wrong if a person accused of a crime is "felicitated" and there can be no justification for such an act.

Replying to a discussion in the Legislative Council on an incident in the Bhandara district, where a 35-year-old woman was sexually assaulted allegedly by three people, he said there was no reason to raise the Bilkis Bano issue in the House.

"The accused have been freed after completing nearly 20 years...14 years in jail. The release has been done after a Supreme Court order. But it is wrong if any accused is felicitated and welcomed. An accused is an accused and there can be no justification for this (act)," said Mr Fadnavis, who is also the home minister.

Supreme Court to hear case

More than a week after the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape-murder case walked free, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition challenging their remission.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana on Tuesday took note of the submissions of Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Aparna Bhat against the grant of remission and consequent release of the convicts in the case. Sibal clarified that their plea is on the principles on the basis of which Gujarat government has released the convicts, not the apex court's order that paved the way for it.