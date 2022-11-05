Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress' Marching Enters 10th Day In Telangana; Rahul Gandhi To Address Public Meeting On Nov 7

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a massive public meeting on November 7 at Jukkal before entering Maharashtra as Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to finish the Telangana leg on the same day, party sources said.

Senior Congress leaders from the state, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy, paid a visit to the venue on Friday.

The Telangana leg of the foot march began on October 24 and will end on November 7 before entering Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, after a day break on Friday, the yatra resumed from Choutukur in Andole constituency on Saturday and will halt in the night at Alladurg after covering over 20 km.

During the day, Gandhi will address a street corner meeting at Peddapur, Congress sources said. Saturday's march marks the tenth day of the yatra in the state.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before entering Telangana last week.

The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

(With PTI Inputs)