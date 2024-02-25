Bengaluru Water Shortage: People Queue For Drinking Water; Some Areas To Face 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption

Bengaluru residents will experience a 24-hour water supply disruption starting from 6 am on February 27, 2024, until 6 am on February 28, 2024, as announced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
The shutdown is scheduled for essential maintenance work and the installation of Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, according to a report by The Indian Express.
In response to the water scarcity, individuals in east Bengaluru were observed waiting in long queues for water tankers and supply stations.
The Cauvery water shortage, coupled with a drought-affected situation, has resulted in a severe drinking water crisis in certain areas of Bengaluru.
Residents in places like Whitefield, Belatur, and Mahadevapura in east Bengaluru were seen with water cans outside supply stations for drinking water.
The BWSSB has advised people to use water judiciously during the maintenance period. With the approaching summer season, residents express concerns about managing the water crisis in Bengaluru.
Locations to face disruption on Feb 27, 28
BHEL Layout, Nandini Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Jaimaruthi Nagar, Badavane, Sakamma Layout, Narasimha Swamy Layout, Muneshwara Nagar, Jnana Jyothi Nagar, Jnanaganganagar and other places in Bengaluru south.
Parts of Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar Zone in Bengaluru north.
Parts of A Narayanapura, Udaya Nagar, Andhra Colony, VSR Layout, Indira Gandhi Street, Jyothi Nagara, Dargamahall, Sakamma Layout, Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station and other places in east Bengaluru.
Reportedly, on Saturday, the BBMP held a meeting with high-level officials to strategize a plan for addressing Bengaluru's water issues.
Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Rakesh Singh, leading the meeting, emphasized the urgency of immediate action to prevent water shortages, said The Hindustan Times in a report.
Collaborating with the Bengaluru Water and Sewage Supply Board (BWSSB) authorities was stressed to swiftly identify and resolve water-related challenges across different BBMP zones.
According a report by The News Minute, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath disclosed a budget of Rs 131 crore for the purpose of drilling borewells to address the issue during the meeting.
Temporary measures, including deploying water tankers, have been implemented to alleviate pressure on existing resources, particularly on RO plants.
Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar of BWSSB stated that among the city's 10,955 borewells, 1,214 have dried up, and water levels have further decreased in 3,700 wells, reported TNM.
Initiatives are in progress to pinpoint borewells for necessary repairs and redrilling. BWSSB has identified 257 critical areas, primarily within 110 villages, experiencing severe water scarcity.
Weak southwest monsoon rains have impacted groundwater levels and reduced water levels in the Cauvery River basin reservoirs, affecting the city's roughly 14 million residents and numerous IT companies and start-ups.
Residents are facing escalating prices for water tankers even before the peak summer season.
According to a Reuters report, water tanker dealers in some parts of Bengaluru are charging as much as 2,000 rupees for a 12,000-litre tanker, compared to 1,200 rupees a month earlier, according to interviews with customers.
Santhosh C.A., a resident of Horamavu, in north Bengaluru told Reuters, "We now need to book water tankers two days in advance, my plants are dying and I'm taking alternate-day showers."