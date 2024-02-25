Bengaluru Water Shortage: People Queue For Drinking Water; Some Areas To Face 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption

Bengaluru residents will experience a 24-hour water supply disruption starting from 6 am on February 27, 2024, until 6 am on February 28, 2024, as announced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The shutdown is scheduled for essential maintenance work and the installation of Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, according to a report by The Indian Express.

In response to the water scarcity, individuals in east Bengaluru were observed waiting in long queues for water tankers and supply stations.