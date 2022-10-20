Incessant torrential rainfall in Bengaluru continues to flood several arterial roads in the east, south and central part of the city, including the IT zone of Bellandur.

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that Rajamahal Guttahalli, which was in the northern part of the city, recorded 59 mm rainfall.

Indicating the possibility of heavy downpour to continue over next 3 days, the weather office has issued a yellow alert.

From heavily waterlogged roads with water flowing into open manholes to waterlogged basement parkings and damaged vehicles- several visuals so far have emerged from low-lying areas depicting how the uniterrupted rainfall has disrupted the rhythm of normal life in Bengaluru.

Last month the IT capital experienced unprecedented flood

This year, the IT capital has broken all records of heavy rains after recording 1706 mm of rainfall since the monsoon started. Back in 2017, the city received 1,696 mm rain.

In September, for three straight days the southern city grappled with unprecedented floods where parts of the city where global IT companies and home-grown start-ups are located, were under water, which took days to recede.

In nearby residential areas, roads were marooned and water and electricity lines snapped. Tractors were pressed into service to rescue residents in some of the posh housing colonies.

Schools were closed and office-goers were asked to work from home.

Flight operations were affected and dramatic videos of rescues, flooded roads and houses, submerged expensive cars made the rounds of social media.