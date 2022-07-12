At 420, Mumbai Sees 79% Rise In Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 420 COVID-19 cases, which is a rise of almost 79 per cent over the number of infections recorded a day before, a civic official said.

On Monday, the metropolis logged 235 cases, he pointed out. The COVID-19 death toll stood unchanged for the fourth day in a row at 19,624. The case tally in the metropolis is 11,19,450, while the recovery count increased by 659 to touch 10,96,508, the official added.

The active caseload was 3,318, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. Of the 420 new cases, a dominant 395 cases were asymptomatic, he said.

Civic data showed the number of coronavirus tests carried out on Tuesday was 7,928, which was 1,490 more than the 6,549 samples examined a day earlier. It also revealed the overall number of tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,76,44,443.

The city's recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 3 and 11 was 0.044 per cent. The caseload doubling time was 1,534 days and the positivity rate was 5.29 per cent, as per BMC data.

