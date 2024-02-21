Assam Government Introduces Bill To Outlaw 'Magical Healing' Practices

The Assam government on Wednesday introduced a new legislation in the assembly aimed at eliminating non-scientific healing practices. The proposed law seeks to criminalise "magical healing", conducted by individuals with malicious intent, making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The 'Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024' was introduced in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on behalf of the home and political departments held by the chief minister.