Andhra Pradesh Police arrested four students of a private engineering college at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district after a video went viral of where they were seen beating another student mercilessly inside a hostel room even as he is begging to be spared.

Ankit, the victim of the incident has been admitted to a hospital with injuries all over his body.

Besides beating him with a stick and PVC pipes, police suspected that the four assaulters also used an iron box to brand Ankit. There are also branding injuries on his chest and hands.

In the video, it was seen that the victim was pleading and apologising while the assaulters kept hitting him with sticks. His shirt looked torn and he was asked to take it off.

It has been reported that the victim and all the accused were studying computer science at the SRKR Engineering College.

The college Principal and management are being questioned, though the boys were reportedly staying in a private hostel.