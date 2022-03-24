Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Anarock to facilitate sale of 5,400 flats of Amrapali

PTI/File Photo

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 5:54 pm

Anarock Group, the exclusive channel partner for the sale of more then 5,000 unsold houses in projects by the erstwhile Amrapali Group, has sold 150 units for Rs 70 crore in 30 days. 

Anarock said it will deploy its proprietary PropTech marketing tools to market these projects.

NBCC has undertaken the completion of 650+ units in Noida and 4500 + units in 23 projects in Greater Noida under the aegis of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and supervision of the Supreme Court.

Commenting on the same, P K Gupta, CMD, NBCC, said, “41,000+ sold and 5,000+ unsold units in 20+ stalled projects, together accounting for 46,000+ units, will be delivered by NBCC in tranches by June 2024. It is the beginning of the biggest customer redressal initiative in the history of Noida/Greater Noida’s real estate market.”

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Anarock Group, said, “The real estate market in Noida and Greater Noida is once again in growth mode, and there is high demand for the revitalized NBCC projects. Unsold housing stock in Noida and Greater Noida has reduced by 21% in the last 2 years. The total unsold stock in the two cities collectively stood at 64,010 units by 2019-end; it came down to approx. 50,260 units by 2021-end. Despite the pandemic, the two cities witnessed high sales.”

“NCR recorded the maximum project completions among the top 7 cities in 2021. Approx. 86,590 units were completed in 2021, out of which in Noida 5,430 units got completed while Greater Noida saw 14,750 units completed. Buyer demand today is heavily tilted towards ready properties.”

