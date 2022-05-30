Monday, May 30, 2022
77 New COVID-19 Cases In Tamil Nadu, Zero Death

The state capital leads among districts with 234 active infections and overall 7,52,454 coronavirus cases. Those who tested positive for coronavirus comprised 36 men and 41 women.

Fresh cases in Tamil Nadu Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 8:31 am

Tamil Nadu reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, including five returnees from Singapore and the US, on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 34,55,287, the health department said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 38,025 with no new coronavirus-linked fatality reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said here.

The number of those who have recuperated from the virus grew to 34,16,814 with 41 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 448 active infections in the state.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 32. Chengalpet recorded 30, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur recorded six fresh infections each, while Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Theni  recorded one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 234 active infections and overall 7,52,454 coronavirus cases. Those who tested positive for coronavirus comprised 36 men and 41 women.

A total of 14,421 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,66,01,131, the health bulletin said.

(With PTI inputs)

Visually told More

