Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

217 New Covid Cases Reported In Jammu & Kashmir

There are 3,757 active cases of the disease in the Union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,65,736, the officials said.

217 New Covid Cases Reported In Jammu & Kashmir
217 New Covid Cases Reported In Jammu & Kashmir Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 8:45 pm

Jammu and Kashmir registered 217 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,74,272, officials said here.

The Union territory did not report any fresh death due to the coronavirus. While 13 cases were reported from Jammu division, 204 cases were reported from Kashmir Valley, the officials said here.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,779 as no fresh death was reported from the Union territory, the officials said. There are 3,757 active cases of the disease in the Union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,65,736, the officials said.

Related stories

Telangana Logs 406 New Covid-19 Cases

Nagaland Logs Two Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Delhi Government Forms 2 Teams For Management Of Covid-related Data

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Durand Cup 2022: Preview, Live Streaming

Durand Cup 2022: Preview, Live Streaming

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes

Independence Day Special: Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories And Express Their Patriotic Wishes