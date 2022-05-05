Thursday, May 05, 2022
18 New Covid Cases In Odisha

There are 99 active COVID-19 cases now and 11 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

Updated: 05 May 2022 5:52 pm

Odisha recorded 18 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, while there was no new fatality for the third consecutive day, the health department said. There are 99 active COVID-19 cases now and 11 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.11 per cent and four children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 15,933 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The state had logged 10 infections and zero death on Wednesday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data. The tally rose to 12,88,103, including 12,78,825 recoveries, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

