Vladimir Putin Offers Money To Women To Have 10 Kids To Repopulate Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering money to women to have 10 or more children to restore the country’s demographic crisis that emerged due to Russia's population declining and its military suffering heavy losses in Ukraine.

The initiative which includes a one-payment of £13,500 to give birth to, and keep alive, 10 children, is being described as a desperate attempt by experts as per the sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin restored an award first introduced by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin that's designed to encourage women to have more children, The Moscow Times reported.

The title will be awarded to women who give birth to 10 or more children.

According to a decree Putin signed on Monday, the qualifying mothers will be awarded a one-time payment of 1 million rubles (around ₹13,12,000 or $16,000) following their 10th living child turns one year old, the report further added.

Dr Jenny Mathers, a specialist in Russian politics and security spoke to broadcaster Henry Bonsu on Times Radio about the new Russian reward scheme, known as Mother Heroine, that Putin has announced as a measure to replenish a dwindling population. Dr Mathers said Putin has been saying that people who have large families are more patriotic.

Mr Bonsu said, “A soviet era award for women who have ten or more children, it is called the Mother Heroine. It’s an attempt to restore Russia’s demographic crisis that has been deepened by the war in Ukraine.”

Dr Mathers said, “It is, actually. It is pretty desperate. I mean, Russia has had difficulties with demographics, trying to get enough people to populate the country really since the 1990s off and on." He said in addition to the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic had really set Russia’s demographics back significantly.

“So, this is obviously an attempt to encourage Russian women, or inspire them, to have more babies and to have really big families," he said.

“But who can imagine raising 10 children for £13,500? Where are they all going to live in the meantime? There are many economic, social and political problems in Russia," he said.