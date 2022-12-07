Viral Video: Lions Walk With Woman As Pets! Social Media Showers Praises On The Brave

The relation between wild animals and human being always excites people and when it’s 3 lions walking obediently with a woman, it makes us awe.

A recent video of a woman walking behind three giant size lions took the social media to storms. The video posted by a content creator namely Jen shows a woman comfortably walking along with lions in a jungle. What shocks people more is the silent behaviour of the lions who were looking like pets being taken to a walk.

Jen’s social media though is filled with her different encounters with the wild beasts, this one is something more than that. The video posted on November 12 has already got 6 million views with more than 3 lakhs ‘likes’ on Instagram.

The comment section of the video is filled with praise for the bravery of the woman. One of the users write, “Interesting indeed that she thinks she's in control of that situation.”

Another comparing it with a pet dog sarcastically comments, “Why get a dog for protection when you can have 3 cats”.

However, some users didn’t forget to flag the caution. One writes, “Very brave. You can tame a lion but they still have that animal instinct and just like the tiger whom was tamed and his trainer the magician. At any moment those lions could turn and in 1 sec could rip you in half. Half brave half stupidity.”

While the videos of tigers playing with Arab Sheikhs are common in sight, this was something unprecedented.

The Friendly Lions

The past instances nevertheless show that lions have been sometimes friendly with the man. In 2016, Daily Mail featured a 69 years’ old man namely Frikkie Von Solms who spent 11 years of his life rearing upon a lion namely Zion in Southern Africa.

Solms who was a forest caretaker while sharing his experience with Daily Mail told, “It was a once in a lifetime experience to grow up with him and learn and live with him through all of the stages of being a male lion.”

Talking about the personality of lion, he added, “People talk about lions like they are just some African cats, but they have personalities, they have humour and laugh. Zion is a gentle pet lion. He has never attacked humans, and I trust him completely.”

Another place where lions are found to be cuddling with humans is Taigan Lion Park in Crimea where 50 lions live and behave in a friendly manner to the humans. Videos of people hugging and kissing the lion was all over the internet in 2016.

So, is the lion new friend of human? We need much instances to say so!