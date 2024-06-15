What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside

1. White Sneakers

White sneakers might be your go-to, but they’re a no-go at the club. Cameron, the doorman at Paul’s Casablanca, put it bluntly: “They’re a lack of imagination. They instantly tell me you are no fun on the dance floor.” Almost chimed in, calling them “boring” and part of “the standard young, straight-guy aesthetic in New York.” Frankie Carattini at Laissez Faire is slightly more lenient, allowing sneakers but drawing the line at Air Force 1s.