What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside

According to insights from NYC's doormen, certain fashion choices like white sneakers, Golden Goose shoes, and nap dresses are definite no-gos if you want to make it past the velvet ropes.

Representative Image
If you're planning a night out in the city that never sleeps, you'll want to dress the part. NYC's doormen and bouncers aren't just gatekeepers; they're the fashion police, ensuring only the most stylish make it past the velvet ropes. So, what should you avoid wearing if you want to dance the night away at the hottest clubs?

Jonah Almost, the discerning doorman at Silencio and Inferno, shared his insights with NYLON. “There are so many NPCs,” he said, using the gaming term for someone who’s boring or lacks originality. “I have to ask, ‘What are you contributing to this space?’ It’s about building up the culture here one way or another.”

Here’s a fun rundown of what not to wear, straight from the doormen themselves:

1. White Sneakers

White sneakers might be your go-to, but they’re a no-go at the club. Cameron, the doorman at Paul’s Casablanca, put it bluntly: “They’re a lack of imagination. They instantly tell me you are no fun on the dance floor.” Almost chimed in, calling them “boring” and part of “the standard young, straight-guy aesthetic in New York.” Frankie Carattini at Laissez Faire is slightly more lenient, allowing sneakers but drawing the line at Air Force 1s.

2. Golden Goose Shoes

Golden Goose shoes, those scuffed-up kicks that look like they've survived a mosh pit, are on the outs. Carattini sees them as a sign of “lemming behaviour,” with too many people following the same tired trend.

3. Graphic Tees

Graphic tees might be your casual staple, but they won’t cut it at NYC’s top clubs.

If your shirt looks like it belongs in a comic book store, you’re not getting in. Leave the jokes and band logos for another night.

4. Shorts

If you’re thinking of wearing shorts, think again. “I don’t want to see your kneecaps ever,” Carattini declared. McGuine agreed, though he admitted there’s an exception for high-end brands like Miu Miu or Prada.

5. Crocs

This one might seem obvious, but Crocs are a definite no.

Donté McGuine, a partner at Outer Heaven, will only consider them if they’re Balenciaga Crocs. Otherwise, leave the comfy clogs at home.

6. Vineyard Vines

Preppy outfits from Vineyard Vines should stay in the Hamptons. McGuine quipped that they lack the intentionality needed for the city’s nightlife. Almost suggested that while preppy can be cool, it needs to be done thoughtfully.

7. Nap Dresses

Nap dresses might be perfect for a lazy summer day, but not for a night out. “You’re not here to take a nap in the club, so why would you wear a nap dress?” Carattini questioned.

When it comes to NYC nightlife, remember that your outfit is your ticket to the party.

