Unaffordable Housing Market Forces Gen Z To Stay With Parents

We all know that Gen Z is opting to continue living with their parents. While this choice might seem like a smart financial move at first glance, recent findings suggest it comes with hidden costs, both mental and financial.

Business Insider, drawing on recent surveys and personal accounts, reveals that Gen Z, defined as those born after 1996 according to the Pew Research Center, faces less stigma than millennials did for residing with their parents well into adulthood. However, this leniency doesn't necessarily translate to benefits for this generation.

Living rent-free with family might appear to be an excellent way to save money, but various economic and emotional factors could work against young adults in the long term. Sarah Obutor, a 20-year-old from Georgia who moved back home during a college break, points out the limitations: "You can’t do all the things that you would want to do even though you are an adult."