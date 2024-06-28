Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies

President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are scheduled to make history on CNN Thursday night as they engage in their first debate of 2024.
This event marks the first time a sitting president and a former president will debate each other. It will also be the first debate appearance for either man since their contentious clashes in 2020, which largely revolved around Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s debate will set a new precedent as the earliest in a presidential election cycle that major party nominees have faced off in modern history.
President Biden, already the oldest president in U.S. history, faces scrutiny over his own record. Meanwhile, Trump faces legal challenges, including a recent conviction in New York related to falsified business records for hush money payments, as well as indictments stemming from efforts to contest the 2020 election results and charges related to mishandling classified documents post-presidency. Biden's son, Hunter, who has been a frequent target of Trump and Republicans, has also faced legal issues, including a conviction on gun charges.
The debate will take place in Atlanta, just miles from where Trump posed for his first mugshot as an ex-president after charges related to his alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 election count.
CNN will host the 90-minute debate starting at 9 p.m. ET, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, and it will be held without a live audience.
Here are eight key points to watch for during Thursday night’s debate:
1. Trump's Focus on Grievances
Trump dedicates significant portions of his speeches and rallies to airing grievances, such as repeatedly claiming election fraud in 2020 and portraying January 6th insurrectionists as patriots. While these topics energize his core supporters, they may not resonate with a broader audience concerned with current issues like the economy and crime.
2. Biden's Age Concerns
At 81, Biden faces scrutiny over his age, with concerns that any debate missteps could reinforce doubts about his fitness for office. Biden seeks to deflect these concerns by emphasizing his extensive experience and ability to navigate complex legislative challenges, contrasting his age with his political acumen.
3. Trump and Abortion
Trump's stance on abortion remains ambiguous to some conservatives who expected more aggressive actions against Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, liberals anticipate stricter conservative policies if Trump wins re-election, based on his judicial appointments and past rhetoric.
4. Biden and Inflation
Despite inflation showing signs of easing from its peak in mid-2022, Biden continues to defend his administration's economic policies. Critics accuse him of downplaying the economic strain felt by many Americans. Biden counters by pointing out his administration's job creation record and warns against Trump's proposed policies, which experts argue could exacerbate inflation.
5. Biden on Trump and Democracy
Biden frames Trump's potential return to office as a threat to American democracy. He highlights Trump's refusal to accept election results, his cozy relationship with Russia over traditional allies, and his promises of retribution against political opponents as undermining democratic norms.
6. Biden's Approach to Israel and Gaza
Biden navigates a diverse coalition with varying opinions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His challenge lies in maintaining support from progressives critical of Israeli actions while not alienating more centrist and pro-Israel voters crucial to his electoral base.
7. Trump's Foreign Policy Contrasts
Trump's admiration for Vladimir Putin and his ambiguous stance on Ukraine contrast sharply with Biden's robust support for Ukraine and his efforts to strengthen NATO alliances. This divergence highlights broader differences in their approaches to international relations and U.S. global leadership.
8. Border and Immigration
Trump focuses heavily on tough border policies, including proposals like a UFC migrant league, appealing to his base with promises of stringent enforcement against illegal immigration. In contrast, Biden's immigration policies have shifted between reversals of Trump-era measures and executive actions aimed at balancing compassion with border security, navigating criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.