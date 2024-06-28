Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies

President Biden, already the oldest president in U.S. history, faces scrutiny over his own record. Meanwhile, Trump faces legal challenges, including a recent conviction in New York related to falsified business records for hush money payments, as well as indictments stemming from efforts to contest the 2020 election results and charges related to mishandling classified documents post-presidency. Biden's son, Hunter, who has been a frequent target of Trump and Republicans, has also faced legal issues, including a conviction on gun charges.