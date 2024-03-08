Miami Seaquarium Gets Eviction Notice Months After Orca Lolita’s Death

Animal rights activists have long campaigned for Lolita's freedom, and her death reignited calls for reform at the Seaquarium. Dr. Naomi Rose, a senior scientist with the Animal Welfare Institute's Marine Life Program, welcomed the eviction notice as a step towards addressing persistent animal welfare concerns at the facility.

The Miami Seaquarium, which opened in 1955 and gained fame as the filming location for the television series "Flipper," has been a source of controversy in recent years. The eviction notice marks a significant development in efforts to improve animal welfare standards and ensure the safety of marine life housed at the facility.