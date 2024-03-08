Miami Seaquarium Gets Eviction Notice Months After Orca Lolita’s Death

Miami-Dade County has issued an eviction notice to the Miami Seaquarium, signaling the end of an era for the iconic waterfront attraction, which has been a staple of old-Florida tourism for decades. The termination of the lease, announced by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Thursday, comes amidst concerns over the Seaquarium's treatment of animals and a history of violations.
Mayor Levine Cava cited a pattern of violations, including decaying animal habitats and inadequate staffing, as reasons for the lease termination. The county has expressed a commitment to the safety and well-being of the animals housed at the Seaquarium, prompting the decision to evict the facility from the property it leases.
In response to the eviction notice, Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company, which owns the Seaquarium, expressed confusion over the mayor's refusal to visit the park despite invitations. Albor questioned the mayor's concern for the animals, emphasizing the efforts made by Seaquarium officials to ensure their well-being.
The decision to evict the Seaquarium follows federal inspections that revealed numerous issues, including unsafe buildings and structural deficiencies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's reports highlighted concerns about the maintenance of facilities, raising questions about the safety of both animals and visitors.
The Dolphin Company, headquartered in Mexico, had previously agreed to relocate Lolita, the beloved Orca also known as Tokitae, to a natural sea pen in the Pacific Northwest. Lolita, who spent much of her life at the Seaquarium, passed away last year at the age of 57, prompting renewed calls for improved animal welfare standards.
Animal rights activists have long campaigned for Lolita's freedom, and her death reignited calls for reform at the Seaquarium. Dr. Naomi Rose, a senior scientist with the Animal Welfare Institute's Marine Life Program, welcomed the eviction notice as a step towards addressing persistent animal welfare concerns at the facility.
The Miami Seaquarium, which opened in 1955 and gained fame as the filming location for the television series "Flipper," has been a source of controversy in recent years. The eviction notice marks a significant development in efforts to improve animal welfare standards and ensure the safety of marine life housed at the facility.