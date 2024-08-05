Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce the name of her running mate very soon. With the list down to three contenders, Harris, who is now the official Democrat candidate for the presidency, is expected to reveal the name of her Vice President this week.
Sources told CNN that Harris conducted interviews with the three likely candidates at her home on Sunday. The decision for Harris' VP is expected to be revealed to voters on Tuesday, moments before the Vice President addresses a rally in Philadelphia.
The selection and announcement of the Veep will begin a new phase for Kamala Harris' election campaign as she hopes to block Donald Trump's return to the White House.
With an announcement just days away, here is a look at the top three contenders for the post of Vice President.
Kamala Harris' VP Pick - Know The Top Three Contenders
A total of three candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Veep. These are - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly
Tim Walz - Governor Of Minnesota
60-year-old Tim Walz is one of the final contenders to become Kamala Harris' running mate for the November elections. The Minnesota governor has been a favourite amongst progressives and young voters for his attacks on former President Donald Trump.
Despite his popularity and being just one year older than Harris, Walz's candidacy as VP is expected to spark more age concerns. In light of the concerns regarding Joe Biden, which ultimately led POTUS to drop out from the race, things don't seem too good for Walz.
Mark Kelly - Arizona Senator
Despite being a candidate or VP, Mark Kelly has been subject to many organisations which are otherwise supportive of Democratic causes. For instance, certain labour groups have criticised Kelly for not supporting proposed legislation which would help boost union organising.
The former Navy pilot and astronaut has been promoted by several Democrats who believe Kelly as VP could help reduce the attacks from Donald Trump and Republicans regarding the current immigration policy.
Josh Shapiro - Governor Of Pennsylvania
Josh Shapiro, who is most likely to be picked as the running mate, has been receiving criticism for his policies and stance on issues. Shaprio has faced sharp critique from progressive groups and pro-Palestine activists due to his support for Israel and his handling of the student protests triggered by the war in Gaza.
Shapiro has also been questions for his handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a longtime top aide. Apart from this, labor groups such as the United Auto Workers (UAW) have slammed Shapiro's calls to expand voucher programs which would allow public tax dollars to flow to private schools.