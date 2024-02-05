Carl Weathers' Super Bowl Ad To Be Adjusted After Actor's Sudden Passing

The sudden passing of actor Carl Weathers, known for his iconic portrayal of Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, has prompted online sports betting platform FanDuel to revise their upcoming Super Bowl advertisement. Weathers, 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.

While deeply ingrained in cinematic history as Rocky Balboa's rival-turned-friend, Weathers' career spanned far beyond the boxing ring. He carved a notable path in diverse roles across film and television, showcasing his dramatic and comedic chops. Some other notable appearances include action hero Dillon in the sci-fi thriller ‘Predator’, Golf-obsessed Chubbs Peterson in the comedy ‘Happy Gilmore’, Magistrate Greef Karga in the Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’, Det. Beaudreaux in the police drama ‘Street Justice, and a fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom ‘Arrested Development’.

Weathers' impact extended beyond entertainment. He was a former NFL player, showcasing his athleticism and competitive spirit on the field before transitioning to acting. He also actively participated in various organizations, including the Big Brothers Association and the U.S. Olympic Committee, demonstrating his commitment to mentorship and community engagement.