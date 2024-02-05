Carl Weathers' Super Bowl Ad To Be Adjusted After Actor's Sudden Passing

The sudden passing of actor Carl Weathers, known for his iconic portrayal of Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, has prompted online sports betting platform FanDuel to revise their upcoming Super Bowl advertisement. Weathers, 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.
While deeply ingrained in cinematic history as Rocky Balboa's rival-turned-friend, Weathers' career spanned far beyond the boxing ring. He carved a notable path in diverse roles across film and television, showcasing his dramatic and comedic chops. Some other notable appearances include action hero Dillon in the sci-fi thriller ‘Predator’, Golf-obsessed Chubbs Peterson in the comedy ‘Happy Gilmore’, Magistrate Greef Karga in the Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’, Det. Beaudreaux in the police drama ‘Street Justice, and a fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom ‘Arrested Development’.
Weathers' impact extended beyond entertainment. He was a former NFL player, showcasing his athleticism and competitive spirit on the field before transitioning to acting. He also actively participated in various organizations, including the Big Brothers Association and the U.S. Olympic Committee, demonstrating his commitment to mentorship and community engagement.
Tributes have poured in from numerous figures in the entertainment industry, highlighting Weathers' talent, character, and lasting legacy. Sylvester Stallone, his Rocky co-star, called him "one of the greatest friends and competitors" he's ever known. Arnold Schwarzenegger, his Predator co-star, praised his "strength, humor, and friendship."
FanDuel's decision to adjust their Super Bowl ad reflects the immense respect and admiration for Weathers. The original ad featured Rob Gronkowski and included a cameo from Weathers. Out of respect for his family and loved ones during this challenging time, the specific changes to the ad remain undisclosed.
Carl Weathers' passing leaves a void in the entertainment world, but his contributions will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for generations to come. His talent, resilience, and dedication to his craft serve as a lasting legacy for aspiring actors and artists alike.