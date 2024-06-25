As Coffee Prices Are Soaring Amid Inflation, Find Good Coffee At Cheap Prices At This Place In NYC

Every drink at Casa Salvo, from a quick espresso to a cappuccino with pistachio cream, is priced at $2.50. This is comparable to an Americano at 7-Eleven and significantly cheaper than at Starbucks. Lo Castro, who has 30 years of experience in the coffee business, can offer these low prices because he is a brand ambassador for Dokito, a Rome-based coffee supplier. This partnership allows him to obtain high-quality beans at a lower cost.