United States

As Coffee Prices Are Soaring Amid Inflation, Find Good Coffee At Cheap Prices At This Place In NYC

Inflation has led to record high coffee prices in New York City, forcing residents to pay more for their daily cup of joe. However, some cafés are still offering quality coffee at low rates.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

In New York City, coffee lovers are struggling to get a good coffee at a good price. Inflation has driven coffee prices to record highs, forcing residents to pay more than ever for their daily cup of joe.

However, a few cafés are resisting this trend, offering quality coffee for as little as $2.50, which is less than half the average price for a good cup of coffee in the city.

One such place is Casa Salvo, an espresso bar on the Upper West Side by chef and creator Salvo Lo Castro. Casa Salvo aims to make quality coffee accessible to everyone, regardless of income. “I produce coffee, and coffee must be a drink for everyone, not something out of this world,” said Lo Castro.

Representative image - Pinterest
Coffee Lovers Are Getting Some Relaxation Amid Inflation As Starbucks Offers Great Discounts And Deals

BY Outlook International Desk

Every drink at Casa Salvo, from a quick espresso to a cappuccino with pistachio cream, is priced at $2.50. This is comparable to an Americano at 7-Eleven and significantly cheaper than at Starbucks. Lo Castro, who has 30 years of experience in the coffee business, can offer these low prices because he is a brand ambassador for Dokito, a Rome-based coffee supplier. This partnership allows him to obtain high-quality beans at a lower cost.

Lo Castro’s mission is also inspired by his desire to replicate the coffee culture of Italy, where espresso is typically affordable and served quickly. “In Italy, the price of the coffee is cheap,” he explained. “And you arrive, drink the coffee, and go.” Casa Salvo encourages this swift experience by offering only outdoor seating with six tables for 12 customers.

This initiative comes as the average cost of coffee in New York City has soared to between $6 and $7 per cup, influenced by rising rent and goods prices, erratic weather affecting coffee crops, and increased labor costs. Starbucks, for instance, recently raised its prices in California due to the state's $20 minimum wage mandate.

Since its opening in May, Casa Salvo has served 7,500 coffees and has garnered positive reviews for its quality. In addition to coffee, Casa Salvo offers Italian pastries and a selection of affordable specialty market items such as pastas, olive oils, and prosciutto.

Lo Castro’s pricing strategy might succeed, as it follows in the footsteps of other successful cafés like Matto Espresso, which built a loyal customer base with $2.50 coffee (now $3). Porto Rico Importing Co., a historic downtown coffee roaster, also offers relatively affordable coffee at $3.77 per cup.

Looking ahead, Lo Castro plans to open a second Casa Salvo location near Columbus Circle in July and promises to maintain his prices through 2025. “I will keep the set prices — even for the openings throughout 2025,” he affirmed, aiming to ensure that good coffee remains accessible to all New Yorkers.

null - null
Coffee Lovers In These States Pay The Most (And The Least) For A Regular Coffee

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As Member Of 18th Lok Sabha | WATCH
  2. Centre's Panel On Exam Reforms To Engage With Parents, Students; Take Stock Of Concerns
  3. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As Lok Sabha Member
  4. "Dead" Man Shows Up Alive Before Burial In Telangana
  5. Modi To Visit Russia Soon? What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Sunny Leone Proves Why She Is The OG Fashion Icon
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Walks For Rahul Mishra In Paris; ‘There Was Meditative Zen-Like Vibration In The Room’
  3. Ranvir Shorey On Doing 'Godhra': It Was More Like A Statement Against The Gatekeepers Of Morality
  4. Kapil Sharma Reveals It Took Him Six Months To Get Aamir Khan On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
  5. 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' Trailer Review: Ranvir Shorey Is A Lawyer Trying To Expose The Truth Behind The Train Burning Case
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Netherlands Vs Austria, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group D Match
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Acknowledges Brian Lara's Role in Semi-Final Achievement
  4. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Run To SFs Will Inspire Youth Back Home', Says Rashid Khan
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner's International Career Ends With Afghanistan's Progress To Semi-Final
World News
  1. As Coffee Prices Are Soaring Amid Inflation, Find Good Coffee At Cheap Prices At These Cafes In NYC
  2. ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Russian Defence Minister, Army Chief of Staff For War Crimes In Ukraine
  3. States To Avoid For Real Estate Investments In The Next Five Years: Experts' Insights
  4. Indonesia: Woman Tumbles Off Treadmill At Gym, Falls Out Of Window, Dies | Caught On Cam
  5. California Hiker Rescued After 10 Days, Survived On Berries And Boot Water
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As Lok Sabha Member