Coffee Lovers In These States Pay The Most (And The Least) For A Regular Coffee

Outlook International Desk
Hawaii tops the list with an average price for a regular cup of java at $4.98. This is 59% higher than the national average in 2024.
California is on number two with an average price of $3.88 for a regular cup of joe. This is 26% higher than the national average. A cold coffee costs $6.19 and latte costs $5.84 in the Golden State.
A regular cup of coffee is around 19% higher in Washington and costs $3.69 on an average. A cold brew costs $5.38 and latte costs $5.45 on an average
In Arizona, a coffee lover on an average pays $3.51 for a regular cup of coffee, which is 14% higher than the national average. They pay $5.51 for a cold brew, and $5.59 for a latte.
The average cost for a regular cup of coffee is just over 13% higher than the national average in Massachusetts - $3.49. Coffee lover in The Bay State pay, on average, $4.97 for a cold brew, and $5.35 for a latte.
NY stands on the 16th position on the list. A cup of regular coffee on an average costs $3.24 in New York.
Nebraska offers the cheapest coffee in America with an average of $2.12 for a regular coffee. This is 31% lower than the national average.