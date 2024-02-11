$50K Award Offered For Information On Deaths Of Endangered Gray Wolves In Oregon

A sum of $50,000 is being offered by a federal agency in exchange for details regarding the demise of three endangered gray wolves hailing from the same pack situated in southern Oregon.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, distress signals were emitted by the collars of two gray wolves on December 29. In response, wildlife authorities from the state promptly investigated the situation, discovering three deceased wolves, two of which were equipped with collars, while one was not.

The wolves wearing collars were identified as an adult breeding female and a subadult belonging to the Gearhart Mountain Pack. Additionally, the third deceased wolf was also a subadult.

Currently, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife acknowledges the existence of seven wolves remaining within the pack, which includes a breeding male.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the wolves were not disclosed in the official statement. Attempts to obtain further information through a phone inquiry made on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Under the protection of the Endangered Species Act, gray wolves are safeguarded by federal law, making it illegal to harm or kill them. The reward being offered is contingent upon any leads resulting in an arrest, criminal conviction, or imposition of a fine.

In Oregon, gray wolves are designated as endangered across the western two-thirds of the state.

The three wolves were found deceased east of Bly in Klamath County, southern Oregon, approximately 310 miles (499 kilometers) southeast of Portland. This area is known to be inhabited by wolves and extends across Klamath and Lake counties, situated just north of the Oregon-California border.