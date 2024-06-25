International

Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Googles 'Can Foreigner Be Charged With Murder In The UK?' Before Committing Crime

The accused -- Veronique John -- reportedly called 999 and said, "I am calling to report I just killed my two kids," the jurors were told.

File Image
Veronique has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and a count of wounding. Photo: File Image
info_icon

A 50-year-old woman in the United Kingdom killed her two children and stabbed her husband because she did not want him to take her kids, the Guardian reported.

She reportedly "erupted" into violence and also asked the police to give her a death penalty, jurors at the Nottingham crown were told. However, the accused -- Veronique John -- has been deemed unfit to plea.

She stabbed her two children aged seven and eleven because her husband was "going to take them" from her. Ethan -- her son -- was reportedly stabbed over 20 times and the daughter -- Elizabeth -- suffered brain damage. Following which she tracked own -- Nathan John -- her husband and stabbed him in the stomach.

Then she came home, called 999 and said, "I am calling to report I just killed my two kids," the report cited jurors as being told.

Later, the two kids were pronounced dead on the spot, while Nathan survived. When police arrived at Veronique's home in Stoke-on-Trent in June last year, she allegedly asked them to "shoot" her, adding that "I am not a monster - he was going to take them from me."

She had also been arrested on the previous day for assaulting her husband, whom she believed to be having an extra marital affair.

"It's something I was thinking about for a long time -- just kill myself and the kids. Unless you guys are offering me the death penalty, I have nothing else to say," Veronique was quoted as saying.

She told the police officers that she only did what she did to "protect" her children and said that she 100 per cent meant it when she said she wanted death penalty.

The prosecution told the court that Veronique -- working at a charity shop and born on the Caribbean island of St Vincent -- went on Google before killing her children and searched "Can a foreigner be charged with murder in the UK?"

Veronique was charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and another count of wounding. However, she has been deemed unfit to plead and is undergoing treatment at a secure facility.

Justice Choudhury, the judge, told the jurors that the accused was "unable to participate in the trial in any meaningful sense", adding that their task to decide whether she committed the acts of killing her children and injuring her husband Nathan.

Veronique's "rage was boiling just under the surface" on June 11 -- the day of the murder -- said prosecuting lawyer Peter Grieves-Smith. The remark came in reference to her hitting Nathan with a wooden slat the previous slat, following which she was arrested, questioned and released on the basis of a community resolution notice, the Guardian reported.

The couple had reportedly been undergoing some issues in their relationship with Veronique wanting her husband to have a phone without any internet connection.

Prosecution told the court that Veronique broke down after days of built up rage and ended up killing her children.

Ethan had a 17cm-long neck wound and declared dead in the bedroom of their house was Elizabeth was found lying in the living room with a blunt force trauma to her head and "three areas of sharp force" energy, including her stomach.

Veronique's trial is to be continued at the Nottingham crown court.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  2. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
  3. Former J-K Bar Association President Arrested In Advocate Murder Case
  4. In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam
  5. UP: Two Brothers Die By Suicide After Being 'Harassed' By Hathras Police; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles
  2. Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles
  3. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
  4. Sunny Leone Proves Why She Is The OG Fashion Icon
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Walks For Rahul Mishra In Paris; ‘There Was Meditative Zen-Like Vibration In The Room’
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Skipper James Rodriguez Wants More From Colombia After Opening Win
  2. Real Madrid Captain Nacho To Leave Boyhood Club
  3. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
  4. ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth A 'Dream' For Afghanistan, Admits Captain Rashid Khan
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Her India Visit 'Pivotal' For Bilateral Ties
  2. Amidst Criticism, Pak Govt Says New Counter-Terror Operation Would Not Be Kinetic Large-Scale Military campaign
  3. As Coffee Prices Are Soaring Amid Inflation, Find Good Coffee At Cheap Prices At This Place In NYC
  4. ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Russian Defence Minister, Army Chief of Staff For War Crimes In Ukraine
  5. States To Avoid For Real Estate Investments In The Next Five Years: Experts' Insights
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs