Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Pakistan: Blast In Khyber Pakthtunkhwa Province Leaves Five Dead Including A Peace Committee Member

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 7:40 am

At least five people, including a peace committee member and two police officials, were killed in a blast in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district, officials said on Tuesday.  

Security officials said a roadside bomb attack targeted the vehicle of the peace committee member, Idrees Khan, who was an ex-Village Defence Council (Aman Committee) Chairman of Kabal Tehsil, in Swat district.  

The blast, which occurred in Bara Bandai area, resulted in the death of Khan, his security guards and two police officers, they said.  

A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, police said.

Not terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.  

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Mahmood Khan has condemned the incident, and has sought a detailed report and said those responsible would be brought to justice.  

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in the targeted attacks on security forces since the Taliban takeover of Kabul last year in August after the withdrawal of US forces. 

Tags

International Pakistan Blast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peace Committee Member Bomb Blast
