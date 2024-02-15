'More Experienced, Predictable': Putin Says Russia Prefers Biden Over Trump

President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that Russia would prefer to see President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more 'experienced' than Donald Trump.
In an interview with a correspondent from Russian state television, Putin declared, "Biden, he's more experienced, more predictable, he's a politician of the old formation. But we will work with any U.S. leader whom the American people trust."
Putin's comments were his first about the upcoming US presidential election, likely to pit Biden against Trump, amidst heightened tensions between Republicans and Democrats over Biden's efforts to increase military aid to Kyiv.
Trump's recent statements questioning U.S. funding for Ukraine and expressing a desire to reshape the NATO alliance could align more with Putin's preferences. In response, Biden accused Trump of "bowing down to a Russian dictator."
Addressing speculation about Biden's health, Putin remarked, "I'm not a doctor, and I don't consider it proper to comment on that."
Biden's team worked to address concerns raised about his age and memory, following a special counsel report that cleared him of criminal activity regarding classified documents.
Putin noted the discussion about Biden's health coincides with the intensifying U.S. election campaign and characterized the Biden administration's policy as incorrect.
Russia-West ties have reached their lowest point since the Cold War due to Putin's deployment of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
"I believe that the position of the current administration is badly flawed and wrong, and I have told President Biden about that," Putin asserted.
He justified Russia's actions in Ukraine by claiming it aimed to protect Russian speakers and prevent a perceived threat to Russia's security posed by Ukraine's NATO aspirations.
When asked about Trump's statement on NATO, Putin responded that it's up to the U.S. to determine its role in the alliance. He described NATO as a "U.S. foreign policy tool" and stated that if the U.S. thinks it no longer needs the tool, it's their decision.
In response to Trump's comments, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates criticized the former president's stance, calling it "appalling and unhinged" and emphasizing its potential impact on American national security, global stability, and the domestic economy.
Regarding his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin expressed surprise at Carlson's lack of aggression and failure to ask tough questions about war crimes and the crackdown on dissent in Ukraine.
He had anticipated a more confrontational approach from the former Fox News host, providing an opportunity for a sharp response.