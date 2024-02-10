At least 28 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Saturday.

Three airstrikes on homes in the Rafah area killed 28 people, as each strike killed multiple members of three families, including a total of 10 children, the youngest three months old, AP reported.

Earlier, Israel had said its military is preparing for launching ground assault on Hamas in Gaza’s Rafah, where already thousands of displaced Palestinians are trapped in desperate conditions.

Over a million people have been driven southwards by four months of Israeli bombing of Gaza are packed into Rafah and surrounding areas on the coastal enclave's border with Egypt, which has reinforced the frontier, fearing an exodus.