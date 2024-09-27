Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane

Still, Philip Tooke, a commercial fisherman who took over the business his father founded near the region's Apalachee Bay, planned to ride out this storm like he did during Hurricane Michael and the others – on his boat. “If I lose that, I don't have anything,” Tooke said. Michael, a Category 5 storm, all but destroyed one town, fractured thousands of homes and businesses and caused some USD 25 billion in damage when it struck the Florida Panhandle in 2018.