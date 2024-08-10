Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62

An American Eagle ATR 72-200 crashed on Oct 31, 1994, and the United States National Transportation Safety Board determined that the probable cause was ice buildup while the plane was circling in a holding pattern. The plane rolled at about 8,000 feet and dove into the ground, killing all 68 people on board. The US Federal Aviation Administration issued operating procedures for ATRs and similar planes, telling pilots not to use the autopilot in icing conditions.